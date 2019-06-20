Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.41, with a volume of 411873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

