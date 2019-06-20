Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.31. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000.

