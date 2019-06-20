Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $600.00

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 599 ($7.83), with a volume of 30422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($7.76).

The company has a market capitalization of $275.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

