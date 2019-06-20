$225.90 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $225.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.06 million. Criteo posted sales of $230.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $980.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $961.35 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.22 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.57. 24,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.