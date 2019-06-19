Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.52-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.

CACI stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $206.21. 310,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,940. Caci International has a one year low of $138.39 and a one year high of $210.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Caci International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caci International will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $179.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.21.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 183 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $37,740.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,845.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 2,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,204 shares of company stock worth $1,631,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

