ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 737 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $289.26 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

