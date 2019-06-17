ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,990 shares during the period. Outfront Media accounts for approximately 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $28,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Outfront Media from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.87.

OUT stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,228.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

