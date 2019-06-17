ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 19,027 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Sabre by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $622,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,394 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sabre from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.34.

SABR opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.72. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sabre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $134,061.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $203,204.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,895.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,637 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

