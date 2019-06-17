Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waitr in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waitr in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.68 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Waitr in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Waitr stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. Waitr has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. Research analysts expect that Waitr will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Meaux purchased 135,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Stough purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 821.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

