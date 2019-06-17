Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Vaccinex has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $12.00.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.