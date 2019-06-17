Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce sales of $451.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.30 million to $454.49 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $401.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Outfront Media from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 20,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,031. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,228.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Outfront Media by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Outfront Media by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

