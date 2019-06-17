Zacks: Analysts Expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Eyenovia posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,017. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

