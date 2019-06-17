Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.59% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENX opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

