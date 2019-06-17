WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) vs. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Financial Comparison

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

WIRECARD AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%.

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WIRECARD AG/ADR $1.68 billion 12.34 $293.56 million N/A N/A PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR $2.25 billion 2.78 $280.57 million N/A N/A

WIRECARD AG/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WIRECARD AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WIRECARD AG/ADR has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WIRECARD AG/ADR 17.84% 20.38% 7.24% PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WIRECARD AG/ADR 1 0 2 0 2.33 PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

WIRECARD AG/ADR beats PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, and us.betfair.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, and TVG brand names, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG, a horseracing television channel and online advance deposit wagering network; and DRAFT, an operator in daily fantasy sports, the Betfair New Jersey online casino, and the Betfair New Jersey horseracing betting exchange. Paddy Power Betfair plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

