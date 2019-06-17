Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after buying an additional 5,195,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,904,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,530,000 after buying an additional 4,119,961 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,849,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,140,000 after buying an additional 2,988,719 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,919,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after buying an additional 2,590,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of WY opened at $25.71 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/weyerhaeuser-co-nysewy-shares-sold-by-trust-co-of-toledo-na-oh.html.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.