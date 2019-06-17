Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Receives $32.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,259,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

