Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. UBS Group began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 60.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

