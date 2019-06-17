Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,609,000 after acquiring an additional 46,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,276,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 931,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 92,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 713,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

