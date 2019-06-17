Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,602,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,910 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,169,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,866,000 after acquiring an additional 893,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.11.

NYSE:ACN opened at $184.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $186.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,422,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,756,348.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 6,266 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,113,969.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,852. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

