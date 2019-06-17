Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JOST Werke (JST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JOST Werke (ETR: JST) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2019 – JOST Werke was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – JOST Werke was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – JOST Werke was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – JOST Werke was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – JOST Werke was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2019 – JOST Werke was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JST stock opened at €32.25 ($37.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. JOST Werke AG has a 1 year low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 1 year high of €39.05 ($45.41). The stock has a market cap of $480.53 million and a PE ratio of 8.63.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

