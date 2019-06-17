WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Black Hills makes up 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.72. 27,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Black Hills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,552.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,120. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

