WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 906 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,567. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

