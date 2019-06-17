Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $12,497.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028452 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,245,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,866,339 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

