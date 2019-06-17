VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells $3,956,066.59 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $3,956,066.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,514.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zane Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Zane Rowe sold 48,630 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $8,911,447.50.
Shares of VMW stock opened at $168.29 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VMware by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 10,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.23.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
