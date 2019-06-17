Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 80,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 47,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 21.3% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 43,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $169.66 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $338.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Nomura upped their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.17.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/visa-inc-nysev-is-ep-wealth-advisors-llcs-9th-largest-position.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.