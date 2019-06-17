Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Insider Sells $809,900.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $809,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Marie Ray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $160,619.48.

On Friday, May 10th, Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $354,725.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $165,301.85.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $186,727.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $381,684.10.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 33,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14,975.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 152,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 151,404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

