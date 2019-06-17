Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,270,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441,913 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,698,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 433,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,905,000.

VIG stock opened at $114.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $114.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

