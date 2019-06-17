UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) and 5Barz International (NASDAQ:BARZ) Head to Head Survey

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) and 5Barz International (OTCMKTS:BARZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get UTStarcom alerts:

This table compares UTStarcom and 5Barz International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $115.94 million 0.94 $4.82 million $0.14 21.93 5Barz International N/A N/A -$4.07 million N/A N/A

UTStarcom has higher revenue and earnings than 5Barz International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of UTStarcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 5Barz International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of 5Barz International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UTStarcom and 5Barz International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 N/A 5Barz International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares UTStarcom and 5Barz International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom 1.25% 1.45% 0.74% 5Barz International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

UTStarcom has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5Barz International has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTStarcom beats 5Barz International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization. The company's end-to-end broadband product portfolio, enhanced through in-house software defined networking based orchestration, enables mobile and fixed-line network operators and enterprises to build networks for a range of applications, including mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offload. It is also leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its GoBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

5Barz International Company Profile

5BARz International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a line of cellular network infrastructure devices for use in the office and home in India and internationally. It offers 5BARz Network Extender, a plug and play device strengthens weak cellular signals to deliver high quality signals for voice, data, and video reception on cell phones and other cellular equipped devices; and 5BARz ROVR, a smart Wifi device, as well as 5BARz Road Warrior products. The company was formerly known as Bio-Stuff Inc. and changed its name to 5Barz International, Inc. in December 2010. 5BARz International, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.