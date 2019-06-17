UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.28.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,100. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.87. 43,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,996. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.