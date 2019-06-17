UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Fmr LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fmr LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,110,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,369,675 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $15,604,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,949,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann bought 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.19. The stock had a trading volume of 251,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,996. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

