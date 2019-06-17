United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Lowered by Cleararc Capital Inc.

Cleararc Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $125.30 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

