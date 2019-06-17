United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.79 ($56.74).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €30.86 ($35.88) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a fifty-two week high of €58.60 ($68.14).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.