Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,979,621,000 after buying an additional 906,568 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amgen by 20,103.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 31,268,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,470,000 after buying an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,248,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $176.08 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,180 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

