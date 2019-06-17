Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $155,541,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,043.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,732 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $74,257,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $79,283,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $44,915,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.61.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

