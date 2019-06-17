Thor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $235,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,169,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/thor-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-nysehpe.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.