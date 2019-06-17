Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on THR. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Thermon Group stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $779.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.28. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 8,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $208,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 543,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 96,456 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

