Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target (up from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 279.80 ($3.66).

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 227 ($2.97). The company had a trading volume of 14,967,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.