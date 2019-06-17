Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN) fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 141,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 70,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Terraco Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEN)

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals royalty and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 208 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho.

