TENA (TENA) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a market capitalization of $418,736.00 and $2,215.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00358818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.89 or 0.02445526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00156538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,521,873 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.