Tambla Limited (ASX:TBL) Insider Acquires A$11,300.00 in Stock

Tambla Limited (ASX:TBL) insider Niall Cairns acquired 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$11,300.00 ($8,014.18).

TBL opened at A$0.50 ($0.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Tambla Limited develops and supplies workforce management solutions through its cloud-based software in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's workforce management solutions include rostering and scheduling, award interpretation, labor cost management, fatigue risk management, leave management, time and attendance, employee self-service portals, risk management and safety compliance, and workforce analytics, as well as installation, customer support, and hosting services.

