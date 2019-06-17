Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $24,850,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $23,121,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,951,000 after acquiring an additional 425,338 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 196.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 583,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 386,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,202,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,030,000 after acquiring an additional 370,552 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.