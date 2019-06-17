Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYMC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $19.36 on Monday. Symantec has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Symantec will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory S. Clark sold 636,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $15,071,791.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,837 shares in the company, valued at $35,625,898.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,379 shares of company stock worth $16,972,051 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Symantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Symantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,166,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Symantec by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,779,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after buying an additional 2,686,107 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Symantec by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,858,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symantec by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,309,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

