SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Holdings Reduced by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks makes up about 2.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $419,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,203.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,332 shares of company stock worth $3,177,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STI opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

STI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

