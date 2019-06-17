StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $849,518.00 and approximately $3,063.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,056,046,176,307 coins and its circulating supply is 9,295,815,002,853 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, STEX, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Graviex, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

