Stephens Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We also find it unique that TSC is strategically focused (and compensated) on pre-tax income, EPS and revenue while most of other similar sized banks are focused on other profitability metrics such as efficiency ratio, ROA and ROTCE. With its recently completed capital raise, we believe TSC is well positioned to announce an EPS accretive acquisition of an asset manager while continuing to grow loan balances ~20% annualized. TSC is trading at 10.5x our updated EPS forecast and 1.59x tbv vs. small-cap peers at 12.0x and 1.78x tbv respectively. We maintain our Overweight rating and our $25 price target. Our updated EPS forecast primarily reflects the recent and pending capital actions. KEY Updating EPS Forecasts/NDR Highlights. This week, we hosted investor meetings with TSC and CFO David Demas.”,” Stephens’ analyst wrote.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $622.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Helen Hanna Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 17,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,345,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 126,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.