Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 146,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,905.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.37.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,910 shares of company stock worth $6,578,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/starbucks-co-nasdaqsbux-shares-bought-by-ep-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.