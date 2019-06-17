Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 314 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total value of $4,815,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $24,196,737 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $2,085.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,196.39.

AMZN stock opened at $1,869.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $920.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

