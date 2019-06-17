Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 17303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

