Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 17303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)
Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.
