Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.
About Scorpio Bulkers
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.