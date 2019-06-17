SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Director Sells $46,410.00 in Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Director Mark J. Hontz sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $46,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $211.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research raised SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

